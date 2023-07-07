(Bloomberg) -- Coloplast A/S is acquiring Kerecis hf, a closely held Icelandic maker of fish-skin dressings to treat human wounds, for an enterprise value of up to $1.3 billion.

Coloplast is making a $1.2 billion cash payment upfront and expects earnout potential of a maximum of $100 million, according to a statement Friday. The transaction is expected to be financed through an equity capital raise.

As a result of the acquisition, Coloplast raised its long-term organic growth guidance to 8-10%, from a previous 7-9%, with the transaction seen as increasingly accretive to earnings per share from its 2026/27 fiscal year.

The Danish company’s shares traded 3.3% lower at 1:08 p.m. in Copenhagen, paring some earlier losses.

The Kerecis treatment, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2016, uses fish skins’ fatty acids to yield natural anti-inflammatory effects that speed the healing of chronic wounds. The grafts and skin implants help the body regenerate tissue, aiding burn and trauma victims and those suffering from chronic wounds, such as diabetics, Kerecis says.

The Icelandic biotech firm was valued at $620 million when it raised funds less than a year ago for international expansion. The fund controlling the wealth of the Lego billionaire family, Kirkbi Group, is among its investors, as are two Icelandic pension funds.

According to Coloplast, 77% of Kerecis’ shareholders have committed to sell their shares and the transaction is seen closing in the fourth quarter of its 2022/23 fiscal year, pending regulatory approvals and an acceptance threshold of at least 90%.

Chief Executive Officer Gudmundur Fertram Sigurjonsson founded Kerecis in the remote town of Isafjordur near the Arctic Circle, where as a teen he had a job manning the conveyor belt of the local fish factory. Years later, after working in the wound-care industry, he came up with the idea to use discarded fish skins to heal cuts.

Some of the company’s long-term shareholders “have been looking for an exit through an initial public offering,” Sigurjonsson said in an interview.

But “the IPO markets are not good currently and we don’t know when they will be good,” he said. “This gives shareholders liquidity without risk immediately” and so the board preferred to accept the deal rather than “waiting and undertaking listing in uncertain markets in the future.”

The acquisition will help Coloplast enter what it says is a high-growth US-centric biologics segment, which it estimates will reach a market value of 20 billion kroner by 2028, from a current 15 billion kroner, according to CEO Kristian Villumsen. Kerecis generates 98% of its revenue, which rose to $85 million in 2022, in the US.

“The US advanced wound-care market represents an attractive opportunity for Coloplast,” whose geographical footprint is currently concentrated in Europe and the emerging markets, the CEO said on a call with investors, adding that there are growth opportunities for Kerecis’ technology in markets including the EU, China and Japan.

Coloplast wants to develop a US-specific portfolio for its existing wound care business and will launch a new product in the US advanced wound dressing segment next year, he said. “I am expecting that the Kerecis team will be carrying some of the Coloplast products so there will be positive sales synergies.”

