(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court set aside a ruling that had backed capacity limits during the Covid-19 pandemic on houses of worship in Colorado.

The high court order, which came over three dissents, is part of the fallout from the court’s Nov. 25 decision blocking strict attendance caps in parts of New York City.

Dissenting Justices Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday the latest Supreme Court order was unnecessary because Colorado had already lifted its limits in the aftermath of the decision in the New York case.

