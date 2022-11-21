(Bloomberg) -- The massacre at Club Q on Saturday night is the latest incident to rattle the LGBTQ community in the US, following a rise in hateful rhetoric, laws, and violence targeting the group.

This year alone, White nationalists have been arrested at Pride events and showed up at drag queen story hours. Children’s hospitals in Massachusetts, Wisconsin and Ohio have faced a barrage of harassment, including bomb threats, after coordinated attacks from anti-trans groups. And in New York City, the owner of a gay bar said an unknown individual has thrown a brick through the windows of his establishment three times in a week.

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, a nonprofit that collects data on political violence, said that anti-LGBTQ activity like demonstrations and violence increased in the US by over four times in 2021 compared to 2020. As of June, the organization said that this year was on track to be worse than last year. In 2020, the most recent year data is available, 20% of hate crimes were motivated by sexual orientation, up from 17% in 2019, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This year, at least 32 transgender people have been killed, so far.

The suspect in the Colorado Springs mass shooting was arrested on both murder and hate-crime charges, according to online court records reviewed by Bloomberg News. While the charges are subject to change — and the motivations behind the attack remain unclear — activists are using the incident to highlight the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ sentiment across the US.

“We demand that those who spread disgusting rhetoric and encourage violence stop this behavior immediately before more people get hurt,” the venue wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday.

Ahead of November’s midterm elections, Republican candidates across the country ramped up anti-trans messaging, including equating gender-affirming health care with child abuse. This year has also seen a rise in anti-LGBTQ proposals in statehouses — with more bills than ever being proposed by legislators already this year.

“Whether it’s Lee Zeldin in New York City or a Lauren Boebert in Colorado, this call to hate is coming from within the house and is something that needs to be stamped out,” said Jonathan Lovitz, a spokesperson for the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert frequently criticizes transgender health-care and drag queens, who she has misleadingly accused of “grooming” kids. Boebert, a Republican, tweeted about the attack on Sunday morning, saying “This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly,” without mentioning that the shooting happened at an LGBTQ club.

Democratic lawmakers were quick to slam her comments. “You have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most common sense gun safety laws,” said Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “You don’t get to ‘thoughts and prayers’ your way out of this.” An email request for comment from Boebert wasn’t immediately returned.

LGBTQ clubs and venues in California and New York state have beefed up security following the shooting. New York state police have also increased their surveillance of hate crimes, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Sunday.

“I just want to go out and have a beer with my friends and sit at a gay bar and maybe meet the next love of my life or a new friend,” said John Erickson, a councilmember for the city of West Hollywood, California. “We should be able to do that without fearing for that car driving by or that person walking by. We just want to go out with our friends and dance and love and create friendships and community.”

