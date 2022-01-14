(Bloomberg) -- A county sheriff seized 144 horses, many emaciated and ailing, after allegations of cruelty and neglect at a stable in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

“Many of these horses have a long road to recovery,” according to a statement issued Friday by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. One horse was euthanized. The rest were removed to an equine center.

The horses were at the Snow Mountain Stables, located near Granby, about 85 miles (134 kilometers) west of Denver, and removed Tuesday and Wednesday, the statement said. The case is under investigation.

