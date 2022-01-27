(Bloomberg) -- Colorado has detected a single case of the Covid-19 omicron BA.2 sub-variant, which can spread faster, officials said Thursday.

The sub-variant, which has been detected in Europe, was identified in a person in the Denver metropolitan area late last month, Rachael Herlihy, state epidemiologist, said during an online briefing. Other U.S. states have detected a small number of cases, Herlihy said.

Overseas, BA.2 became the dominant version of the virus in Denmark in the second week of the year, and Danish health authorities estimate it may be about 1.5 times more infectious than the BA.1 sub-variant, which accounts for about 98% of omicron cases globally.

