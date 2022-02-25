(Bloomberg) -- Colorado’s top health officials are encouraging vaccinated residents “to move beyond the pandemic” and shed their masks after two years of Covid-19, Governor Jared Polis said Friday.

“It feels like 10 years instead of two years” Polis said at a news conference, urging a return to normalcy. Unlike earlier briefings neither Polis nor his advisers were wearing masks.

“We’re in a really good place,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, director of the state Department Public Health and Environment. An estimated 90% of state residents are immune to the omicron variant and 81% have received at least one vaccine dose, Ryan said.

Colorado is now implementing plans to step up prevention and detection efforts, stand ready to respond rapidly to any future outbreaks and bolster hospital staffing and training, said Scott Bookman, the state’s Covid-19 incident commander.

The governor said, “the virus will likely be with us as long as we are alive” though not at pandemic levels. At the same time, Eric France, the state’s chief medical officer, said there were no additional variants on the horizon.

Covid-19 has caused the deaths of more than 10,000 Coloradans, according to state data.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.