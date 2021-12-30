(Bloomberg) --

Colorado public-health authorities have identified a second possible case of the U.K. variant of Covid-19 within the state, one day after reporting the first known case in the U.S.

The first case, found in a 20-something Colorado man, was confirmed on Tuesday. The second potential case is still under evaluation and not confirmed, according to state scientific director Emily Travanty.

Both the confirmed case and the second patient are members of a Colorado National Guard unit that was deployed to a nursing-home facility in Simla, Colorado, where 100% of residents had tested positive for Covid-19, authorities said. Public-health officials are working to determine whether the mutated form of the virus, known as B.1.1.7, is circulating within the facility, said Rachel Herlihy, state chief epidemiologist, at a news briefing on Wednesday.

Neither of the National Guard personnel traveled internationally and both are isolating.

Colorado recorded 451 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis said at the news briefing. Just over 1,000 people are hospitalized with the virus in the state, and 3,901 Coloradans have died because of Covid-19.

The state on Wednesday began allowing all residents over the age of 70 to be vaccinated, subject to availability. So far, 84,000 vaccine doses have been administered state-wide.

