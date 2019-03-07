(Bloomberg) -- Colorado is in the midst of an avalanche alert today.

The risk is extreme-to-high in the mountains from the New Mexico to Wyoming state lines, with “historic avalanches expected to valley floors,” according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

“Very dangerous conditions in backcountry,” the center said in a Tweet. “Warm temps, rain on snow, & strong winds overloading snowpack.”

Stretches of highway and a mountain pass were closed, including Interstate 70 in the vicinity of Vail, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Careening snow and ice ruptured a natural gas line near the Copper Mountain resort, according to the Associated Press.

Avalanches were also reported today in the vicinity of Aspen, Steamboat and Flat Tops, according to avalanche center data.

Breckenridge Resort closed “upper mountain lifts and terrain for the day,” according to a Tweet.

To contact the reporter on this story: Vincent Del Giudice in Denver at vdelgiudice@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kristy Scheuble at kmckeaney@bloomberg.net, Chris Middleton, Kevin Varley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.