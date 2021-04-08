(Bloomberg) -- Colorado faces another significant wildfire risk this summer after historic blazes scorched more than 600,000 acres and forced the closing of Rocky Mountain National Park last year, fire officials said Thursday.

Long-range forecasts are “looking pretty rough” into July, reflecting above-average temperatures and below-average moisture, Mike Morgan, director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, said at a news conference.

