(Bloomberg) -- Colorado officials probing the start of a fire that engulfed more than 1,000 buildings near Boulder last week are examining an area near a small religious compound, although the local sheriff warned that pinpointing a cause could take months.

Investigators into the Marshall Fire are focusing on an area near the Twelve Tribes Christian community, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Monday. He cautioned that the entire area was being examined, not just the compound, and noted that the investigation was just getting started.

“We haven’t eliminated or homed in on any one specific thing,” Pelle told reporters at a press conference. “You’re going to lose your patience, because it’s going to take awhile.”

He said investigators have spoken with dozens of people about the fire, but he didn’t identify them. The Twelve Tribes community didn’t respond to a voice mail from Bloomberg Monday seeking comment.

The community’s web site shows the group’s Boulder location near the fire’s suspected starting point, along Marshall Road and state highway 93. In a widely circulated video online purporting to show the fire’s origin, a shed in the area can be seen engulfed in flames, the smoke blown sideways by the wind. Pelle said at a separate briefing Sunday that investigators didn’t know whether the fire started at the shed or somewhere nearby.

