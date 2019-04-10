(Bloomberg) -- The cost of an annual fishing license in vacation destination Colorado is almost doubling this year for out-of-state anglers, rising to $96.75 from $56 last year, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The fees are aimed, in part, at “habitat improvements that better support our birds, fish and other small game," Travis Duncan, a spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said in an email.

The changes, approved by the Colorado General Assembly in 2018, also lifted the cost of hunting licenses. Colorado resident anglers will also pay more - $34.75 for an annual license versus $26 in 2018.

Elsewhere in the Mountain West, the cost of annual non-resident fishing licenses are holding steady:

Wyoming -- $102

Idaho -- $98.25 plus $10 access/depredation fee

Montana -- $86 plus $25 in fees

Utah -- $75

