(Bloomberg) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis said the slide in the crypto market doesn’t undermine his proposal to accept state tax payments in Bitcoin and other virtual currencies.

Speaking at a National Governors Association meeting on Saturday, Polis said that under his plan the state would immediately convert any payments from cryptocurrencies into dollars and wouldn’t hold them for any length of time.

“The state would not hold any assets in crypto, those would be instantly converted back into dollars when the transaction occurred,” he said. “The government would not be interested in participating in the speculative aspects -- positive or negative. We would simply use it as a means of exchange for purposes of payment.”

Polis compared the proposal to international companies that accept payments in foreign currencies, saying that the dollar fluctuates in value.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.