(Bloomberg) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed a law Monday affirming a woman’s reproductive rights in the state should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Reproductive Health Equity Act, introduced in the wake of restrictive laws in Texas and other states, ensures a “right to use or refuse contraception or to continue a pregnancy and give birth or to have an abortion.”

It also prohibits local agencies from imposing restrictions, and states that “a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent or derivative rights.”

“No matter what the Supreme Court does in the future, people in Colorado will have a right to choose,” Polis, a Democrat, said at a signing ceremony in Denver.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.