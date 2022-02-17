(Bloomberg) -- Colorado health officials Thursday ended a Covid-19 crisis declaration aimed at plugging hospital staffing shortages and allowing ambulance providers to impose stricter screening of 911 calls for assistance.

The “crisis standards of care” provided guidelines for allocating resources and “the decision to deactivate these standards is based on recent modeling and steadily declining cases and hospitalizations,” Eric France, the state’s chief medical officer, said in a printed statement.

Officials reported total Covid-19 deaths in Colorado reached 12,000 earlier this week.

