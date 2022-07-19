(Bloomberg) -- Higher interest rates might be cooling some of the US housing fever, but there are still corners of the market that are running red hot. A new listing for a Boulder, Colorado, home at almost $20 million would break the city’s sale record by about $7 million.

The 10,169-square-foot estate — 835 Juniper Avenue — was listed was for $19.9 million, topping the previous record set in 2017 by a home that sold for $13 million, the Denver Post reported. The 1.23-acre plot on Juniper sold in 2010 for $1.9 million, and the custom home was built on the property in 2012, the Post said. The listing has a courtyard with a heated saline pool and outdoor hot tub. In addition to the main house, there’s also a pool house and a carriage house featuring a four-car garage and guest house, according to the real-estate posting.

Colorado’s blistering housing market has helped drive inflation in the US Mountain West to among the highest rates in the country. Boulder, nestled into the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, is among the most sought-after locations in the state.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.