(Bloomberg) -- The number of acute care hospital beds available for Covid-19 patients and other seriously ill people in Colorado dropped to a new pandemic low amid mounting personnel shortages, the state Department of Public Health and Environment said Friday.

There are just 815 “staffed” acute care beds available statewide with the number of intensive care unit beds alone below 100, Scott Bookman, state incident commander, said during an online briefing.

About 80% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one vaccination. However 1,009 of the 1,296 Covid-19 patients in the hospital are unvaccinated and “we’re all disappointed we’re here today,” Bookman said.

Colorado hospitals this week activated a mutual aid plan allowing patient transfers statewide to ease crowding while the state health department requested medical staff from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ease the personnel shortages.

