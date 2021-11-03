(Bloomberg) -- Colorado hospitals are moving to the highest alert level since the pandemic started as unvaccinated coronavirus patients flood the state’s health care system, the Colorado Hospital Association announced Wednesday.

“Our health care system is in jeopardy of being overwhelmed,” said Darlene Tad-y, the hospital association’s vice president of clinical affairs, said in statement.

The “Tier 3” plan will allow hospitals to coordinate transfers statewide.

“This is an extraordinary step taken by the state’s hospitals and health systems,” Tad-y added.

Health department officials have warned Colorado could come close to running out of acute care and intensive care unit beds if the situation doesn’t soon improve.

