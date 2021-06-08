(Bloomberg) -- The Colorado legislature passed health reform legislation that requires private insurers to offer a state-regulated plan reducing costs by 15%, the Colorado Sun reported Tuesday.

The legislature also approved a measure establishing a fee for single-use products, such as plastic and paper grocery bags, and banning Styrofoam in restaurants, the Sun reported.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, is expected to sign both bills. Democrats hold majorities in the Colorado House and Senate.

