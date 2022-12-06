(Bloomberg) -- The suspect accused of killing five people and wounding more than a dozen at a Colorado Springs gay bar and nightclub last month was formally charged Tuesday with 305 criminal counts, including hate crimes and murder.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is accused of entering Club Q on Nov. 19 wearing body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five and wounding 17. Aldrich, who according to documents filed by defense attorneys is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was taken into custody after being subdued by club patrons. They had been hospitalized for their injuries, but was in court Tuesday, appearing healed and alert as District Attorney Michael Allen announced the charges.

The charges include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury, and assault. The more than 300 charges filed by prosecutors indicate they are taking the case as seriously as possible, Allen said at a press conference following the court hearing.

Aldrich had been held on arrest-only charges of murder and bias-motivated crimes, but prosecutors said then they weren’t sure there was enough evidence for hate crime charges. Allen said Tuesday that prosecutors now believe there is enough evidence to support the charges. First-degree murder is the top charge, carrying a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole, but Allen said it was important to show that bias-motivated crimes won’t be tolerated.

“We are not going to tolerate actions against community members based on their sexual identity,” Allen said at the press conference. “Members of that community have been harassed, intimidated and abused for too long.”

Judge Michael McHenry ordered the arrest warrant affidavit — which would include details on the attack— unsealed by close of business Wednesday. The defense had objected to the move.

A preliminary hearing for Aldrich has been set for Feb. 22.

