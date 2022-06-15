(Bloomberg) -- Colorado officials are objecting to federal plans for a new wild horse roundup in the state that’s set to start Thursday after more than 100 equines died in captivity in a flu outbreak earlier this year.

The state has provided the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) “with numerous cost-effective and humane alternative methods,” Conor Cahill, spokesperson for Governor Jared Polis, said Wednesday.

The flu outbreak started in April at a corral in Canon City, Colorado, and Cahill said, “BLM has informed our office that they do not intend to send additional horses from roundups to any Colorado facilities.”

Bait-trap operations where horses are drawn in by food and water start first “in an effort to gather malnourished horses,” said Chris Maestas, a BLM spokesperson in Craig, Colorado.

Drive-trap gather operations, using horseback riders and helicopters, are planned for July, Maestas said.

The roundup had been set for this coming September, “but the poor condition of the horses and range conditions coming out of the winter is driving the new schedule,” Maestas said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.