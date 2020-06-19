(Bloomberg) -- The FBI, Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the filing of an estimated 5,600 fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits in Colorado using stolen identities, the state labor department said.

Officials stopped payments on about half of the claims, totaling $34 million, said Cher Haavid, the department’s chief communications officer, in an online briefing with reporters Friday. The fraudsters are believed to be domestic and international, she said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.