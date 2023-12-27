(Bloomberg) -- Republican Representative Lauren Boebert, an outspoken conservative from Colorado, says she’s running for reelection next year — but in a different district.

Boebert, who made the announcement in a Facebook video Wednesday night, has represented the state’s Third District since 2021. She intends to move to the heavily Republican Fourth District and seek the seat now held by Ken Buck, who is retiring.

In the 2022 midterm elections, Boebert, who sometimes campaigned with a pistol strapped to her hip, survived an unexpectedly strong challenge from her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch, who’s running again in 2024. In 2022, Republican Buck easily won reelection.

Calling the switch “the right move for Colorado, for us,” she said it would prevent the “Hollywood elites and progressive money groups to buy the third district, a seat they have no business owning. I will not allow dark money that is directed at destroying me personally from stealing this seat.”

In the Facebook video, Boebert said the announcement marked “a fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family,” which included a divorce.

In a statement Wednesday night, Frisch did not mention Boebert by name, and said he would continue to concentrate on “defending rural Colorado’s way of life and offering common sense solutions to the problems facing the families of Colorado’s Third Congressional District.”

Boebert also faced a primary challenge in her current district.

In the Fourth District, other Republican candidates have already entered the race to succeed Buck. Boebert and Buck have differing views on Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, and it’s unclear if she’ll seek Buck’s support. Boebert, a Trump champion, voted against certifying the 2020 election.

In a video announcing his retirement, Buck said: “Too many Republican leaders are lying to America, claiming that the 2020 election was stolen, describing Jan. 6 as an unguided tour of the Capitol and asserting that the ensuing prosecutions are a weaponization of our justice system.”

