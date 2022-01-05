(Bloomberg) -- Colorado is an estimated 18 days into its Covid-19 omicron surge and 25.2% of people tested for the virus are receiving positive results -- the highest since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago, officials said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations are rising again. with the latest tally at 1,308, Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, said during an online briefing. They had been leveling off after last year’s delta variant surge.

“We don’t have a clear picture of where we’re headed,” said Scott Bookman, the state’s Covid-19 incident commander.

On Tuesday, public health officials in Denver reported the city’s hospitals were full while Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said he was recovering from a mild case of the virus.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.