Colorado Ski Resort Arapahoe Basin Is Still Open as July 4 Nears

(Bloomberg) -- The Colorado ski resort Arapahoe Basin announced it will be open for weekend skiing until June 30 thanks to this year’s abundant snowfall.

The current base is 37 inches on the slopes at Dillon, Colorado, and 8 runs are open. Over the past three days, half-an-inch of snow fell.

“We still do not know about the 4th of July,” Alan Henceroth, the chief operating officer, wrote in a blog post.

