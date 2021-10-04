(Bloomberg) -- Get jabbed or face the consequence.

That’s the word from Colorado Governor Jared Polis who issued an order allowing for expedited disciplinary measures against state workers who fail to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and work with “vulnerable populations and populations living in congregate living settings.”

The executive action suspends portions of the state’s Personnel Board Rules, the governor’s office announced Sunday night. Such settings include corrections and human services facilities.

“State employees’ noncompliance with existing COVID-19 vaccination and/or testing requirements threatens the State’s ability to adequately respond to and recover from the ongoing pandemic,” the order said.

“The state must remain vigilant in light of variants that continue to circulate among our population, and take action when needed to continue to protect public health and our economy from the pandemic’s effects,” it said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.