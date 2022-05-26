(Bloomberg) -- Police in Boulder, Colorado, scene of a 2021 mass shooting, arrested a 14-year-old accused of threatening a shooting at a middle school.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident Wednesday on a felony charge of inciting destruction of life or property and a misdemeanor charge of interference of staff or students of educational institutions.

“This type of situation is every parent’s worst nightmare, and we know our community felt this even more profoundly considering what happened in Texas,” Deputy Chief of Operations Stephen Redfearn said in a press release.

On March 22, 2021, ten people, including a police officer, were killed at a mass shooting at a Boulder supermarket. The gunman was wounded.

