(Bloomberg) -- Colorado will review plans for rationing hospital care as Covid-19 admissions rise and intensive care unit capacity reaches dangerous levels Governor Jared Polis said Thursday.

Health care facilities report just 120 ICU beds available statewide.

Crisis standards of care are “ready to be implemented if needed, potentially tweaked or improved, if necessary,” Polis said at a news conference in Denver.

The governor said he planned to meet with hospital officials regarding a variety of issues, including “when or if we need to reinstate those crisis standards of care.”

Health department data show 1,130 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 across the state, the highest since last December, and 893 of these are unvaccinated, Polis said.

Colorado has one of the highest vaccination rates in the western U.S.

