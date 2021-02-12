(Bloomberg) -- This weekend’s forecast for Colorado backcountry skiers is danger -- the deadliest avalanche threat in more than a century, the governor’s office is warning.

Avalanches deaths are up nationally with 15 confirmed fatalities across the U.S. between Jan. 30 and Feb, 7, the most in a seven-day period since 1910, according to a statement issued by Colorado Governor Jared Polis. Eight of the dead are Coloradoans.

“The way our snowpack developed this year makes it especially easy for people to trigger dangerous avalanches,” said Ethan Greene, director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. “The danger will rise with each snowstorm.”

