(Bloomberg) -- Columbia University became the latest school to come under scrutiny by a US House committee over its response to antisemitism on campus, as the panel widens an inquiry beyond two Ivy League colleges that have both replaced their presidents.

The House Education and the Workforce Committee on Monday sent a letter to Columbia and its trustees requesting documents and information regarding various incidents it says shows the school’s failure to protect Jewish students in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

“We have grave concerns regarding the inadequacy of Columbia’s response to antisemitism on its campus,” Republican Virginia Foxx, head of the committee, wrote in the letter.

The inquiry into Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania began after the presidents of both schools as well as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology appeared before the same committee on Dec. 5 and drew widespread criticism after they declined to condemn calls for genocide against Jews as a violation of university policies. Penn’s Liz Magill stepped down days later, and Harvard’s Claudine Gay resigned as president last month.

The House committee said that Harvard hasn’t fully responded to its inquiry and has threatened to issue a subpoena.

Columbia responded that it will cooperate fully with any investigation. “We are committed to combating antisemitism and all forms of hatred,” a university spokesman said.

In November, Columbia temporarily suspended two student groups supporting the Palestinian cause that it said repeatedly violated university policy after an unauthorized event proceeded “despite warnings and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation,” the New York City-based school said in a statement.

Read more: Columbia, MIT Discipline Student Groups for Anti-Israel Protests

The US Education Department is conducting its own probe of discrimination, including antisemitism and Islamophobia at a few dozen colleges, including Columbia, MIT, Cornell and others. The House Ways and Means Committee is conducting a separate inquiry about whether failures to condemn antisemitism could affect the tax-exempt status of Harvard, Penn, MIT and Cornell University.

--With assistance from Janet Lorin.

(Updates with response from Columbia University in the sixth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.