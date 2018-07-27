(Bloomberg) -- A jury awarded $1.25 million to an ex-Columbia University finance professor whose senior colleague sent dozens of emails disparaging her to industry professionals after she lodged a harassment complaint against him.

Enrichetta Ravina had asked for as much as $16 million in damages.

The federal jury in Manhattan returned its award on Friday, a day after it concluded that Business School professor Geert Bekaert retaliated against Ravina, 42, and also held Columbia was responsible for his actions. Ravina sued for gender discrimination and retaliation, claiming he sexually harassed her and later stalled her research because she complained. The jury rejected her claim of discrimination against Bekaert and Columbia.

The jury of four men and four women ordered Columbia to pay $750,000 in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages.

“The $1.25 million in damages in this case should send a clear message to Columbia University and the world of higher education that workplace retaliation and abuse of power in academia will not be tolerated,” said David Sanford, Ravina’s lawyer.

The trial was a black eye for Columbia, which had previously confronted a high-profile allegation of sexual misconduct on campus -- a former student carrying a mattress around campus after she complained of sexual assault. During a three-week trial, Ravina testified that Columbia brushed aside her complaints and then denied her tenure, allegations that Columbia denied.

The jury concluded that Columbia hadn’t retaliated against Ravina, but held the school responsible for Bekaert’s actions. In the damages portion of the trial, Ravina said she blamed Bekaert and Columbia for her denial of tenure at the business school and said she expects to wind up at a lower-ranking program because of that and due to Bekaert’s badmouthing.

"My reputation and standing in my field has been extremely damaged by Professor Bekaert’s behavior," Ravina testified. "Imagine if you apply for jobs and someone very powerful and influential in your profession had said that you are unstable, difficult to work with, a liar, not good at your job."

Ravina is a visiting assistant professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, but the position is temporary.

Bekaert wrote at least 30 emails calling Ravina "evil" and "crazy" to industry players at the Federal Reserve Bank, top-tier universities and economic journals, often from his Columbia email account, according to the evidence. Bekaert’s lawyer, Edward Hernstadt, said it was a natural reaction for Bekaert to want to protect his reputation.

Bekaert declined to comment after the verdict.

The case is Ravina v. Columbia University, 16-cv-2137, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

