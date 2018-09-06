(Bloomberg) -- Columbia Property Trust Inc. has hired an adviser after receiving takeover interest, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Atlanta-based real estate investment trust is working with Morgan Stanley said the people, who declined to be named because the information is not public.

To contact the reporters on this story: Gillian Tan in New York at gtan129@bloomberg.net;Kiel Porter in New York at kporter17@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Alan Goldstein at agoldstein5@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.