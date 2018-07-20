Comcast and Charter Are Selling Their Stakes in the Mets

(Bloomberg) -- At least 10 percent of the New York Mets is going up for sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Three minority owners, and possibly others, are selling their stakes, according to the people, who asked for anonymity because the matter isn’t public. The sellers include Comcast Corp. and Charter Communications Inc., which are also investors in SNY, the team’s broadcast network.

The sale is being run by Inner Circle Sports, a sports-focused boutique investment bank in New York, the people said. The Mets, Inner Circle, Charter and Comcast declined to comment.

Comcast and Charter never really wanted to own any part of the team, one of the people said. Their 2012 investment was more of a favor to team owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz, who at the time were being sued by the trustee representing the victims of Bernie Madoff.

Worried about the suit, Wilpon and Katz sold a dozen 4-percent stakes at $20 million each. The new investors were guaranteed 3 percent interest, compounded annually, for six years. The investors had no control over the team and were exempt from capital calls during that time.

The Mets are now worth $2.1 billion, sixth in Major League Baseball, according to Forbes. Limited partnerships without operational input or board representation, however, are often sold far below their appraised value.

By selling its stake, Charter resolves a conflict for its chairman John Malone. Liberty Media, which Malone controls and which owns a stake in Charter, also owns baseball’s Atlanta Braves. As to whether Major League Baseball encouraged Malone to sell, league spokesman Pat Courtney declined to comment, referring questions to the Mets.

Wilpon and Katz are entitled to buy any offered shares at their full value but are unlikely to do so, people familiar with the matter have said.

It has been a difficult season for the Mets on the field. The club is 39-55, tied for last in the National League East. Moreover, Jacob deGrom’s agent has asked for a long-term extension or a trade for the All-Star right-hander.

