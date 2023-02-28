(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp. is making green bonds part of its long-term plan to raise capital even as anti-ESG backlash and fears of greenwashing gain momentum.

After its first-ever such sale for $1 billion dollars earlier this month, the largest US cable TV provider expects further tapping the green-bond market will bring on environmentally-conscious bondholders while helping the cable and media giant fund its goal of cutting carbon emissions, according to Jennifer Daley, vice president and assistant treasurer at Comcast.

“This will become part of our capital raising plan as we go forward long term,” said Daley in an interview.

While Comcast is amping up its bet on eco-friendly financing, fund managers have been turning their backs on large chunks of debt linked to environmental, social and governance initiatives amid concerns that the lack of meaningful checks and balances is feeding the risk of greenwashing. ESG investing has also come under attack from conservative lawmakers and pundits with frequent appearances on rival networks to Comcast’s MSNBC.

It was not a rushed decision for the owner of NBCUniversal’s television and streaming platforms. Several banks had pitched green bonds to Comcast over the years but the company wanted to ensure targeted projects met standards first, said Daley. Green bonds make up the largest category of sustainable debt by amount issued.

“We wanted to take the time to get it right,” said Daley. “We were pretty explicit in our framework about what will qualify as a project.”

The inaugural $1 billion green bond deal was three times oversubscribed at peak amid strong demand from investors, according to Daley. Comcast sold the bonds through Bank of America Corp. and banks owned by minorities, women or veterans, that elevated Academy Securities, Ramirez & Co., Siebert Williams Shank and Loop Capital to lead roles in its deals for the first time. The minority underwriters brought unique orders and helped diversify the transaction, she added.

“Over half of the end investors were green and ESG-focused investors, so that’s very telling also as to what they thought of our green financing framework,” said Daley.

The company aims to be carbon neutral by 2035, that includes slashing direct emissions from its global operations and indirect emissions from purchased and imported electricity consumption. It will mean eliminating or offsetting approximately 1.8 million tons of carbon dioxide (per 2021 data), equivalent to removing 500,000 passenger cars from the road, according to Comcast’s framework. Such financing frameworks typically outline how green bond proceeds will be used and the impact the bond will have in years to come.

Comcast plans to focus on green buildings going forward and then shift to funding projects related to renewable energy generation, said the executive. Green buildings funded through green bonds must qualify for LEED gold certification or better upon completion, for example, she said.

“For now we’re going to stick with the green-bond label,” she said. “That seems to suit the projects that we have going on the best.”

--With assistance from Scott Moritz.

