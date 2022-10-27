(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp. is considering a sale of its pay-TV business in Germany, which weighed on its European operations in the most recent quarter, people familiar with the matter said.

The US broadcaster is working with an adviser as it studies a possible sale of Sky Deutschland, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The unit could be valued at about €1 billion ($998 million) in any sale, according to the people. Deliberations are ongoing and Comcast may also decide not to sell, they said. A representative for Comcast declined to comment.

Comcast, which is the biggest pay-TV provider in the US, acquired Sky Deutschland as part of its $39 billion purchase of British broadcaster Sky in 2018. In third-quarter results published this week, Comcast said that in Europe lower sales in Italy and Germany had offset gains in its UK market.

Sky Deutschland has in recent years faced increasing competition from streamer DAZN Group Ltd., which has been winning rights to show football matches from Germany’s Bundesliga and some UEFA Champions League games in the country.

“Sky Deutschland is subscale compared to its UK sister,” said Francois Godard, a media analyst at Enders Analysis. “They have no telecoms operations. Maybe a German buyer could merge it with something else and get to scale.”

