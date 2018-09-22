Comcast Emerges As Highest Bidder For Sky After Auction

(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp. offered 17.28 pounds per share in auction for Sky Plc, topping 21st Century Fox’s bid at 15.67 pounds per share, the U.K. Takeover Panel announced in a statement on Saturday.

The Comcast offer values Sky at 29.7 billion pounds ($38.8 billion).

Sky’s Big Day: Fox Faces Off to Comcast in Battle for Control

To contact the reporter on this story: Tiago Ramos Alfaro in London at talfaro1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Simon Lee at slee936@bloomberg.net, Rebecca Penty

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.