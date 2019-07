Comcast Corp. (CMCSA.O) shares declined after the cable giant said its internet subscribers grew more slowly than a year ago and its TV-customer losses accelerated.

Comcast added 209,000 internet subscribers in the quarter, trailing the year-earlier pace. The company also shed 224,000 pay-TV customers.

Investors are paying close attention to Comcast’s internet business, which has become the main driver of growth as consumers drop their TV subscriptions in favor of online entertainment.

Internet customers are an especially profitable line of business for Comcast, because the Philadelphia-based cable giant doesn’t have to share a chunk of revenue with channel owners. The company has also been raising internet prices.

Shares declined as much as 2.4 per cent in New York trading and were down 0.7 per cent at 9:47 a.m.

Comcast’s internet subscriber growth beat analysts’ projections for a gain of 204,000, but the company added 260,000 customers a year earlier.

Pay-TV Loss

At 224,000, the loss of pay-TV customers was worse than projected and 60 per cent more than a year ago. On Wednesday, AT&T Inc., another pay-TV provider, reported record video-subscriber losses.

Comcast reported profit of 78 cents a share, excluding some items. That was up from 69 cents a year earlier and topped analysts’ estimates of 75 cents. Revenue was little changed at $26.9 billion, missing Wall Street projections.

Sales at Comcast’s NBCUniversal, which includes the NBC broadcast channel, cable channels like USA, and the Universal film studio, totaled $8.2 billion in the quarter, roughly flat from a year ago.

Revenue at Sky, a European pay-TV giant that Comcast bought last year, fell 3.3 per cent on a pro forma basis. Sky’s advertising revenue dropped, partly due to economic uncertainty over Brexit in the U.K.