(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal hired Kelly Campbell as president of the Peacock streaming business, tapping an experienced media executive who recently left rival Hulu.

Campbell will report to Matt Strauss, NBCUniversal’s chairman of direct-to-consumer and international. Her resignation from Walt Disney Co.’s Hulu was announced earlier this week.

Peacock has struggled to break out from the pack of streaming services led by Netflix Inc., and is trying to build on momentum from a surge in viewership during the Summer Olympics. Launched nationwide in July 2020, Peacock has 54 million sign-ups and 20 million monthly active accounts but hasn’t disclosed how many paying subscribers it has.

Campbell joined Hulu from Google in 2017 and was named president early last year. Disney took majority control of the service in 2019.

