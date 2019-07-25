(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp.’s second-quarter profit beat analysts’ estimates after new high-speed internet customers offset the loss of traditional cable-TV subscribers.

The cable giant reported profit of 78 cents a share, excluding some items. That was up from 69 cents a year earlier and topped analysts’ estimates of 75 cents. Revenue was little changed at $26.9 billion, missing Wall Street projections.

Comcast added 209,000 internet subscribers in the quarter, beating analysts’ projections for a gain of 204,000. That helped counter a larger-than-projected loss of 224,000 pay-TV subscribers.

Internet customers are an especially profitable line of business for Comcast, because the Philadelphia-based cable giant doesn’t have to share a chunk of revenue with channel owners. The company has also been raising internet prices. On Wednesday, AT&T Inc., another pay-TV provider, had a similar story. It reported record video-subscriber losses and its shares surged.

Sales at Comcast’s NBCUniversal, which includes the NBC broadcast channel, cable channels like USA, and the Universal film studio, totaled $8.2 billion in the quarter, roughly flat from a year ago.

Revenue at Sky, a European pay-TV giant that Comcast bought last year, fell 3.3% on a pro forma basis. Sky’s advertising revenue dropped, partly due to economic uncertainty over Brexit in the U.K.

Comcast shares rose 1.2% to $45.40 in premarket trading. As of Wednesday’s close they have gained 32% this year, compared with 20% for the S&P 500 index.

