(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp.’s Xfinity reported outages on Sunday, sparking anger among customers eager to watch National Football League games.

Reports of outages started climbing shortly before 1 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector.com. Customers flooded Xfinity’s support on X, formerly known as Twitter, with complaints about not being able to access NFL programming.

