(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp., the second-largest U.S. pay-TV service, said it’s experiencing a nationwide interruption, affecting millions of customers.

The Philadelphia-based TV, phone and internet service provider disclosed the problem Friday in a post on Twitter. “We’re currently experiencing a nationwide service interruption,” the company said. “We are working to have this resolved as quickly as possible.”

Comcast sells TV, phone and Internet service in major cities including Houston, Philadelphia and Chicago. It has about 22.3 million cable TV subscribers and more than 26 million high-speed internet customers. The company is also a major force in media, as owner of Universal Pictures and TV networks including NBC and USA.

The shares were up 2 percent to $33.20 at 1:55 p.m. in New York. Before Friday they were down 19 percent this year. The company is vying with Walt Disney Co. to buy much of 21st Century Fox. Inc.

