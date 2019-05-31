(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp., the largest U.S. cable company, has no interest in acquiring wireless spectrum that Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc. might divest to complete their $26.5 billion merger.

T-Mobile and Sprint are considering a divestiture to placate U.S. Justice Department regulators who are weighing the fate of their deal, which would reduce the number of major wireless carriers to three from four.

Comcast is one of two cable operators that Justice Department officials have met with as they evaluate the deal, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Both Comcast and Charter Communications Inc., the other cable provider, already offer wireless phone service. Charter has declined to comment.

Shares of Sprint fell as much as 5.5% to $6.77 in New York. T-Mobile was down as much as 3.2%

