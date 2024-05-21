(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp.’s new streaming bundle with Netflix, Apple TV+ and its own Peacock service will cost $15 a month when added to an existing TV or broadband internet subscription.

Dave Watson, chief executive officer of Comcast Cable, laid out the pricing of new StreamSaver plan at a JPMorgan Chase & Co. technology, media and communications conference on Tuesday.

At that price, the bundle, which will be introduced this month, will be more than 30% below versions of the three services sold separately. Comcast will also add Netflix and Apple TV+ to its Now TV streaming service, which already includes Peacock Premium and 40 free, ad-supported streaming TV channels, for $30 a month, Watson said.

Comcast, owner of the Xfinity brand, has been losing subscribers along with the wider pay-TV industry as customers abandon large channel packages for streaming services. To offset those losses, the company has focused on earning more revenue from each subscriber. Comcast reported almost 32 million customers in the first quarter, including 13.6 million video subscribers.

