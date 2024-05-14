Comcast Corp. will offer customers a streaming bundle that includes Apple TV+, Netflix and its own Peacock service as it tries to reduce subscriber churn, Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts said Tuesday at an investor conference.

The bundle will be offered at “a vastly reduced price” compared with offerings elsewhere, Roberts said without stating a figure.

Comcast, owner of the Xfinity brand, has been losing subscribers along with the wider pay-TV industry as customers abandon large channel packages for streaming services. To offset those losses, the company has focused on earning more revenue from each subscriber. Comcast reported almost 32 million customers in the first quarter, including 13.6 million video subscribers.

The new bundle, called StreamSaver, will be introduced this month, Roberts said without confirming a date. The package will be available to video and broadband customers, he said.

Shares of Comcast were flat in early trading in New York.