(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp. exceeded analysts estimates for profit and revenue despite near record low growth in internet subscribers marking the third straight quarter of slowdowns in one of its most prized business.

The largest U.S. cable TV provider posted earnings of 86 cents a share, excluding some items, Comcast said Thursday, topping the 80-cent average of analysts’ estimates. Revenue rose to $31 billion, topping Wall Street’s prediction of $30.5 billion.

The company added 262,000 internet subscribers, exceeding estimates of 232,854 new customers, but nearly half the number of broadband subscriber gains the company added a year ago.

Comcast’s shares have fallen to a 17-month low over investor concerns that its broadband business may be losing market share to competitors, including mobile phone service providers selling wireless home internet starting at $50 a month.

The company shed a record 512,000 cable-TV subscribers as more people choose streaming options. That’s more than the 439,599 TV subscribers that analysts expected to the company to lose.

A pandemic related slowdown in new home construction has crimped one of big cable’s usually reliable sources of new TV and internet customers. A rebound in homebuilding could get cable installers rolling again.

On the wireless front, Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile continues to gain customers. The company added 318,000 new mobile phone subscribers beating the 308,900 analysts expected.

In a possible green light for amusement park operators, revenue at NBCUniversal theme parks grew 152% to a record $1.56 billion. The surge in attendance was driven by pent-up domestic visitors looking for entertainment outside their homes.

NBC’s money-losing streaming service, Peacock, saw a more than five-fold increase in revenue due mostly to a surge in subscriber gains related to the Olympics. The Olympics and the Super Bowl gave Comcast a $1.5 billion boost in revenue.

Shares gained 1% in early trading at 7:02 a.m. New York time. The stock is down 12% this year and cable peer Charter Communications Inc. has fallen 26%.

