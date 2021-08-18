(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp. and ViacomCBS Inc. will join forces to launch a new streaming service in Europe, opening a new front against Netflix Inc. on the continent.

The new service, called SkyShowtime, will include programming from both companies’ studios and channels, including their streaming services, Peacock and Paramount+. It will arrive in more than 20 European markets next year. The companies didn’t say how much it would costs or what shows and movies would be on the service.

The partnership will be structured as a joint venture, with equal investment and joint control by ViacomCBS and Comcast, the companies said in a statement.

Earlier this month, ViacomCBS announced a deal to distribute Paramount+ on Sky’s platforms in Europe. Comcast, the U.S. cable giant, owns Sky, a major pay-TV provider in Europe.

The announcement comes as both companies try to accelerate the global expansion of their streaming services and catch up with Netflix, Walt Disney Co. and Amazon.com Inc. in a global race for subscribers.

