Comeback for Canadian stocks seen in vaccine-led value trades

Value stocks roared to life when Pfizer Inc. announced good results from COVID-19 vaccine trials, triggering a global rotation into some of the sectors most damaged by the pandemic.

Travel stocks including Air Canada soared. Mall owners, crushed by falling foot traffic, rebounded: Walmart Inc.’s Canadian landlord, SmartCentres REIT, jumped 16 per cent in a day. Oil producers caught a bid. Canadian bank stocks, on pace for their second losing year in three, got a lift.

An effective vaccine, delivered in 2021, could light a fire under the global economic recovery. Canada’s stock market, laden with value plays, stands to gain a lot from that scenario, according to panelists in our inaugural edition of “Bay Street Talk,” an informal conversation hosted by Bloomberg News in which Canadian money managers, analysts and traders discuss markets and investing. Joining us by video conference were:

Dennis Mitchell, chief executive officer of Starlight Capital Ltd.

Candice Bangsund, vice-president and portfolio manager at Fiera Capital Corp.

Kevin McCreadie, chief executive officer of AGF Management Ltd.

The Value Trade

Progress on a COVID-19 vaccine has brought optimism back. “I don’t want to downplay the near-term headline risks,” Bangsund said, “but if you can look through some of those uncertainties towards 2021, the macro visibility should improve markedly.”

That suggests higher long-term rates are ahead. Financial stocks, one of the more beaten-up areas of the market, would benefit.

More good news on the vaccine will help make the rotation into value self-sustaining, Bangsund said, who was speaking before Moderna Inc. unveiled its own positive trial results on Monday. “This is something that wasn’t yet priced into the market and this is why we see further upside potential from here.”

McCreadie said U.S. 10-year rates “could go to 1.25 per cent in a heartbeat,” a 35 basis point jump that would put downward pressure on growth stocks. But there’s still enough near-term risk that investors shouldn’t tilt their portfolios too far into the value trade yet, he added.

“You’re going to want to hang on to a little bit of growth because when the world feels uncertain, people crowd back into that,” McCreadie said. A fresh stimulus package to jolt the U.S. economy isn’t likely to come until after U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the White House in January -- and that may be a better time to take a bigger position in value stocks, he added.

Investors in growth stocks should get more selective and own companies that already enjoyed a tailwind before the virus, Mitchell said.

“You’re probably not going to want to be long a lot of Zoom or Peleton. But on the other hand, you probably do want to be long technology and data centers, cell towers -- names that have structural growth going forward,” he said.

Reflationary Period

With a shortage of tech and health care stocks, the S&P/TSX Composite Index was still down 2.3 per cent this year as of Friday, while the growth-heavy S&P 500 Index has climbed 11 per cent. That makes it a near-certainty the TSX will underperform the U.S. benchmark in 2020 for the ninth time in 10 years.

One big drag on the TSX: the biggest financial stocks are all in the red. Bank of Nova Scotia and Manulife Financial Corp. have been hit particularly hard, down 17 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively. The financial sector is about 30% of the index.

A global economic reflation should turn around the banks’ fortunes. “You’re looking for an uptick in growth such that interest rates pick up -- such that you can look at the banks and say there will be better loan demand, better net interest margin spreads,” said Mitchell.

There are other ways the TSX should benefit from economic reflation -- including its heavy exposure to precious metals and materials.

“The fact that central banks are going to let inflation run hot I think provides a case for holding gold in the portfolio setting,” Bangsund said. “For us, it ties into the whole Canadian story via the materials sector and sizable allocation in the TSX.”

She’s bullish on the loonie too, which briefly broke below $1.30 per U.S. dollar last week. Look for a broadly weaker U.S. dollar and higher commodity prices, she said.

Real Estate

“What you’re going to see right now in real estate is you’re going to see the have-nots catch up a little bit,” said Mitchell, whose firm focuses in real estate and infrastructure investments. Retail and office properties that were hit the hardest when pandemic roiled markets have the most room to bounce back.

“Your more grocery-anchored, drugstore-anchored retail names will probably outperform. Your office names are probably going to outperform retail in the short term as we start extrapolating more people coming back to work in the office,” Mitchell said. Two favorites: First Capital REIT, which is focused on properties in the biggest Canadian cities, and Allied Properties REIT, which does lower-rise urban space.

McCreadie agreed that pockets of the real estate sector look attractive from a valuation standpoint.

Thinking About Income

In the traditional 60/40 portfolio -- 60 per cent stocks, 40 per cent bonds -- clients will have to start thinking about getting returns differently on the fixed income portion, McCreadie said. Ultra-low interest rates on government bonds provide little income and leave investors vulnerable to capital losses as rates move higher.

“In some ways, it may make them have heartburn,” he said. “There are going to have to be things, rather than sovereign bonds, over this next decade because they may be more harm than help.” Real estate and alternatives may provide some income and hedge to volatility.

Bangsund agrees: she’s underweight government bonds and overweight on Canadian equities. “That’s a completely reflationary and value-oriented play.”