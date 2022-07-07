(Bloomberg) -- Comedian Lewis Black, who has turned angry rants into a career, is irate with streaming giant Pandora, which he claims is airing his material without permission.

The recurring guest on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” sued Pandora Media LLC for copyright infringement, seeking more than $10 million in damages, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles federal court.

Black’s claim is the latest in a series of lawsuits brought by comedians against Pandora that may reveal how the streaming industry deals with novel licensing issues around the growing popularity of spoken word content. Comedians say streaming platforms need to pay them -- as the authors of jokes -- in the same way songwriters are paid royalties for writing lyrics.

“Pandora did what most goliaths do: it decided it would infringe now to ensure it had this very valuable intellectual property on its platform to remain competitive, and deal with the consequences later,” Black said in the complaint. “Later is now.”

Pandora, which was acquired by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. in 2019, says on its website that it’s the largest digital broadcast and streaming music provider in the US, with 70 million listeners and users each month.

Sirius didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Pandora used 68 of Black’s works without permission, according to the complaint. He’d be entitled to $150,000 for copyright infringement for each work under current law, Black said in the complaint.

“Mr. Black once famously quipped in the wake of the Enron Scandal: ‘You don’t want another Enron? Here’s your law: If a company can’t explain in one sentence what it does, it’s illegal,”’ Black’s lawyers wrote in the complaint. “The exact same thing is true here: If a company can’t explain in one sentence how it has a license to use copyrighted works, it’s copyright infringement.”

The case is Black v. Pandora Media LLC, 2:22-cv-04634, US District Court, Central District of California (Los Angeles).

