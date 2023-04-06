(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street analysts are at odds over the outlook for Comerica Inc. after turmoil in the banking industry has them weighing whether the beaten-down stocks are worth the risks into earnings season.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded its rating on the Dallas-based lender to neutral from overweight, assigning a Street-low price target of $44 in a Thursday morning note. On the flip side, Raymond James analysts turned even more bullish on the company, lifting it to a strong buy from outperform, saying the risk-reward ratio is more positive after its selloff.

Comerica has plunged 38% to start the year, caught up in the broader rout of bank stocks in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Comerica rose 3.4% on Thursday.

“We believe the recent selloff in the stock related to concerns around its outsized uninsured deposit concentration is unwarranted,” Raymond James analyst Michael Rose wrote in a note to clients.

His view is in stark contrast to JPMorgan’s Steven Alexopoulos, who says he’s taking a “wait and see approach” on Comerica, warning that its balance sheet is more asset-sensitive than peers, which could pressure future earnings.

Alexopoulos added that while some might argue that bank stocks look attractive after their sharp declines, he is “much more in the ‘fear’ camp than ‘greed’ camp at current valuations” and maintains a bearish stance in the small- and mid-cap banks sector as a whole.

The KBW Bank Index is off to its worst start to a year in a decade, outside of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, down by 20% in 2023. Major banks are due to release earnings next week, with JPMorgan, Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc. expected to report before the market opens on April 14.

