Comey Has Spoken, But Unclear If His Words Broke Any New Ground

(Bloomberg) -- Before it’s even released, a transcript of former FBI Director James Comey’s closed-door interview on Friday by House lawmakers sparked disagreement on whether new light was cast on the enforcement agency and Department of Justice investigative actions.

The account of Comey’s appearance is likely to be released on Saturday.

Republicans on two House committees -- Judiciary, and Oversight and Government Reform -- have been examining whether the Federal Bureau of Investigations and DOJ investigative priorities were tainted by political bias against Republican Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. Comey, fired by Trump in 2017, is returning for more questioning on Dec. 17.

After leaving the questioning, Comey said most of the interview centered on his recommendation that Democrat Hillary Clinton not be prosecuted for using a private email server while serving as Secretary of State; he claimed no new ground was paved, and said on Twitter that the call for his appearance “wasn’t a search for truth.”

Top Judiciary Committee Democrat Jerrold Nadler of New York said Friday -- in a joint statement with Representative Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the top Democrat on the oversight panel -- that Comey’s testimony “offered us nothing new from his previous testimony on these same matters.”

Nadler added that “Director Comey confirmed that in July 2016, the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation into four Americans who were associated with President Trump or his campaign, to determine whether there was a connection between them and the Russian efforts to undermine the 2016 elections.”

