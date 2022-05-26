(Bloomberg) -- Ever wondered how you make a Bitcoin? Or how a blockchain works? Or why anyone would spend money on digital pictures of monkeys?

We’ve got you.

The crypto universe is expanding fast, and with that expansion comes both excitement and uncertainty. The present and future of financial systems are being fundamentally challenged by these digital assets—and regulators are racing to keep up.

Stacy-Marie Ishmael is the managing editor for crypto at Bloomberg News and your host for “Bloomberg Crypto,” a new daily podcast from Bloomberg and iHeart Radio. Each weekday, she will dive into how digital assets are affecting our lives, examining the players and what’s at stake in this unproven financial landscape.

Join Ishmael for the very latest in crypto news and takeaways: you’ll hear about everything from Bitcoin to Bored Apes, NFT’s to DeFi, staking to Web3. Along the way, she talks to Bloomberg reporters and editors around the world, as well as experts from every corner of the industry.

Bloomberg Crypto goes deeper than just the daily market buzz—we explore how this asset class is shifting the way we live, our politics and our culture. Listen to the podcast starting June 2 on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.

